Social Media Comes Through For Absecon Mom and Young Son

Isn't it about time we here some good news that happened because of social media?

This is a heartwarming story about how a South Jersey mom reached out to social media for some help with her young son, and people came through with plenty of warmth and generosity.

It started on Facebook and Nextdoor

Amanda Danley posted about her quandary on both Facebook and Nextdoor.

Her young son, Stevie Dymond, was quickly approaching his eighth birthday. and, more than anything, he wanted to spend his birthday swimming in swimming pool.

Amanda says she checked out Swimply - the app that allows you to rent someone's pool for a few hours, but that was cost prohibitive. She also looked at booking a hotel room with a pool, but again, a little expensive.

Next, Amanda reached out on Nextdoor, explaining her story, and asking if anyone would be willing to provide a low cost fee to allow Stevie to go swimming for an hour or two:

"Literally all I want to do is take my little boy swimming for a couple of hours. No friends or anything, just us. It doesn't have to be on his birthday, and it can be any time that is convenient for the homeowner. Would anyone be willing to let me bring my son swimming, we'd bring our own towels, we wouldn't bother you, and I'm willing to pay...."

Locals respond positively

Once her post went up, people responded - most positively! Many tried to offer low or no-cost suggestions - but, Amanda, says several people reached out and offered Stevie the opportunity to swim in their pools - no charge.

Amanda followed up on her original Nextdoor post with this: "The birthday boy will be swimming on his birthday!"

Amanda was thrilled! She told me:

"We had about 15 different invitations to go swimming but I did not want to be greedy or take advantage of anyone's kindness so we ended up swimming at 2 places - one on Friday, the day before his birthday, and one on Sunday, the day after. Both of the ladies were so kind, both said we are welcome to come back. It truly made my son's birthday extra special."

What a special story!

I don't know about you, but my faith in mankind (and social media) has been restored, if only for a day.

Thanks to the good people of South Jersey! Well done!

