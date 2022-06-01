Somebody in Ocean City NJ Hit the Lottery for $50,000

Winner, Winner! Chicken dinner!

Someone hit the New Jersey Lottery in Ocean City, scoring a $50,000 prize over the holiday weekend.

New Jersey Lottery officials say a ticket matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball drawn Monday (May 30) in the lottery's Powerball game. The score earns the ticket owner a $50,000 third-tier prize.

Not a bad prize for third place, right?

Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven/Sunoco at 214 34th Street in Ocean City.

The winning numbers from Monday's drawing: 27, 28, 51, 68, and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 22. The Power Play was 2X.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery.

