What are your plans for after work today? We want to make sure they include us!

It's the third and final stop on Jahna's Holiday Brewery Tour! We'll be hanging out at Somers Point Brewing Company this Friday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. Make sure you swing by after work and join us for some holiday fun and good brews.

It's the Cat Country Holiday Costume Party, so make sure you come in your holiday best... or worst? Whether you want to come fully dressed a an elf or angel from head to toe or you just throw on a reindeer onesie, we want to see it! Dress up and get entered into our prize drawing.

Don't worry, there will be plenty of reindeer games to be played, too. How does Reindeer Antler Toss sound? If you're named the winner of Reindeer Antler Toss, you'll walk away with the best prize of them all (cough *Flyers tix* cough). You'll also get an extra pick from Santa's sack if you come dressed to impress.

Also, if you're someone who's really into seasonal brewsky, you'll have the chance to try SoPo's newest holiday addition to their tap: Gretel's Kettle Ale.

We hope you'll join us for happy hour! It's all going down TODAY at Somers Point Brewing Company for 4p-6p.

