Somers Point, NJ ‘Death Investigation’ Today Is Underway

We have learned and confirmed from multiple city and law enforcement confidential sources that a death has occurred today, Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The death occurred on the 600 block of 3rd Street in Somers Point, New Jersey.

Neither Somers Point city officials, nor, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office will comment at this time.

An inquiry of the incident is underway in what the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is describing only as a “death investigation” at this time.

We have emailed the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office with a request for all public information that is available.

ADDENDUM:

Saturday, March 4, 2023 (8:34 p.m.)

We have received confirmation of the following:

At approximately 7:23 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, the Somers Point Police Department responded to a “report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. Somers Point Police Department responded to the scene and located a female who was ultimately pronounced deceased inside a residence,” according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

This matter is being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and Somers Point Police Department … who have emphasized that “there is no threat to the public at this time,” according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

NOTE: Anyone with information about this incident or other serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor's Office Website at http://www.acpo.org/tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

This is a developing story.

We will provide any additional information upon receipt.

