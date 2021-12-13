Officials in Somers Point continue to investigate a shooting early Monday morning that left one man injured.

According to the Somers Point Police Department, their officers responded to the Somers Point Apartments on Mays Landing Road around 12:15 AM for the report of shots fired.

They say,

While responding, officers received information [about] a white SUV leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers located and stopped this vehicle at Pennsylvania and New Road. This vehicle was occupied by a 33 year old male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's trauma unit with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of noon Monday, police say they have not yet identified any possible suspects.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or has information about it, is urged to contact Somers Point Police at (609) 927-6161.

