Somers Point, NJ, Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect
Cops in Somers Point are asking for your help locating an armed robbery suspect.
The robbery happened Monday afternoon just before 1:00 at Somers Point News and Tobacco in the Groveland Shopping Center at 501 New Road.
According to the Somers Point Police Department,
"The suspect sprayed the store clerk with a chemical agent and fled with items. The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle."
Suspect description
Cops describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic male wearing a yellow or light green jacket.
How you can help
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somers Point Police Department at (609) 927-6161.
