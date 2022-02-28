Cops in Somers Point are asking for your help locating an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery happened Monday afternoon just before 1:00 at Somers Point News and Tobacco in the Groveland Shopping Center at 501 New Road.

Somers Point News and Tobacco on New Road in Somers Point NJ - Photo: Google Maps

According to the Somers Point Police Department,

"The suspect sprayed the store clerk with a chemical agent and fled with items. The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle."

Suspect description

Cops describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic male wearing a yellow or light green jacket.

Somers Point News and Tobacco armed robbery suspect - Photo: Somers Point Police Department

How you can help

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somers Point Police Department at (609) 927-6161.

