Every spring and early summer, South Jersey's Delaware Bay transforms into a natural phenomenon like no other.

I didn't know this until seeing a Facebook post from the Cape May Zoo, but in May and June, beaches from Reed’s Beach to Fortescue become packed with prehistoric party guests.

That's the time of year when Atlantic horseshoe crabs return for their annual spawning season.

Strawberry Moon over the ocean Photo by Sotiris Savvides on Unsplash loading...

The Magic Happens During Full and New Moons

If you're planning to witness the magic, try to head out on nights around the full or new moon. That's when high tides create the perfect conditions for thousands of horseshoe crabs to crawl ashore, mate, and lay eggs in the sand.

Red Knots And Horseshoe Crabs on the Delaware Bay Canva loading...

The Main Event: Crabs, Eggs & Shorebirds

Females, often with a male in tow (literally on top of them), bury up to 120,000 eggs in the sand. These eggs are super important for the entire ecosystem's stability.

Sources confirm that the horseshoe crab's nutrient-rich eggs actually fuel the epic migration of Red Knots.

Red Knots are tiny birds that fly over 9,000 miles and rely on these eggs to survive their journey.

Best South Jersey Beaches to Catch the Action

There are a few beaches all along the Delaware Bay on the Jersey side that feature prime viewing of horseshoe crab spawning season.

- Reed’s Beach

- Villas Beach

- Fortescue Beach

- Norbury’s Landing

Bring a red flashlight, tread lightly, and prepare for a truly wild encounter.

This isn’t just a beach spectacle. It’s an ecological lifeline. Who knew that South Jersey plays such a crucial role in global bird migration and marine life. Cool, isn't it?

