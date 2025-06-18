A man from Pleasantville is in critical condition after being attacked by not one, but TWO pit bulls while taking a smoke break outside his apartment.

The incident occurred when the man was approached by the dogs, which were reportedly off-leash with the owner nowhere in sight.

Apparently, the man did try his best to defend himself, but he did wind up with severe injuries including broken bones and trauma sustained to his head.

Pleasantville Dog Attack Investigation Underway

Pleasantville police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack. So far, reports seem to suggest that the dogs may have escaped one of the residences in the Pleasant Manor Apartments, where the attack happened. But, that's not known for certain just yet.

Animal control has since taken custody of the dogs and their owner is cooperating with the investigation.

Pit Bull Owner Cited For NJ Dog Attack

The only known information of the owner is that he's a 47-year-old man from Pleasantville who has since been cited for violating Pleasantville municipal ordinances.

Dogs can't be allowed to be roaming without a leash without consequences.

South Jersey Dog Attack Victim In Critical Condition

Initially, the victim was taken to the Atlantic City AtlantiCare campus to be treated for his injuries. Upon arriving, it was determined necessary to transfer him to trauma hospital Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.

As for the dogs, police revealed that they must be quarantined for 10 days.

This is exactly why responsible pet ownership is of VITAL importance, especially when they're living in an apartment setting.

So far, there have been no other public safety warnings issued regarding the attack. Hopefully, it stays that way.

