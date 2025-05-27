Combat Hunger In South Jersey By Partying At Popular Bar In Galloway

I love a good party as much as the next girl. A fun night out always hits differently when there's a purpose behind the pint. That's always true for me, at least.

I'll be the first one to party for a good cause.

If you're a local to Smithville, Galloway, or just looking for something both fun and filled with meaning to do on a Saturday night, what about partying for a purpose?

JD's Pub and Grill is hosting a "Sip For Hunger" night that will benefit a local food pantry in Egg Harbor City.

It's more than just drinks and a fun time out at a bar when you're doing something to help neighbors who are struggling to put food on the table.

Party For A Purpose At Galloway Bar In NJ

Party For A Purpose In Smithville

Hosted in partnership with Angelic Health and JD's, this particular event will benefit the NO1HungryInEHC food pantry. Their ultimate goal is to make sure nobody goes hungry in Atlantic County.

The best part? You can help simply by showing up, throwing back a few brewskies, and bringing a donation or two for the pantry.

Help Out Egg Harbor City Food Pantry In South Jersey

Donations Requested For Local South Jersey Food Pantry

Everyone's encouraged to bring at least one pantry-safe foot item to donate. If your at a loss and can't think of anything, here are some suggestions:

-canned chicken or tuna

-pasta + sauce (jarred or canned is fine)

-peanut butter and jelly

-ramen

-cereal

-canned fruits and veggies

Food insecurity is a serious issue throughout the South Jersey region. It's a lot closer to home than you might think.

You probably passed someone within the last week who's struggling and you wouldn't even know it. That's why local pantries like No1HungryInEHC need all the love and support they can get.

This is your chance to turn a fun Saturday night into something meaningful.

What? Sip For Hunger

Where? JD's Pub and Grill

When? Saturday, May 31st

Why? Support No1HungryInEHC Food Pantry!

