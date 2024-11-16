South Jersey man faces up to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of 12-year-old

A South Jersey man now faces up to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old in 2020.

On Wednesday, a Gloucester County jury found 43-year-old Frank Natanni of Washington Township guilty of the following charges:

Second-degree sexual assault

Third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact

Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child-sexual conduct

The charges stem from allegations that in 2020 Natanni engaged in sexual contact with a child when she was 12 years old, which continued after she turned 13. Natanni was the child's neighbor and sports coach.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says, "In addition to inappropriately touching, the defendant also engaged in sexually suggestive messaging with the child via Snapchat.

As a result of the verdict, Natanni faces up to 25 years in prison, he will be under parole supervision for life and will be required to register as a Megan's Law offender.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 31st.