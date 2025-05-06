Uh, oh. You were on the beach, having the time of your life, but when it was time to go, you realized you had lost your wedding ring! What the heck? Now what? Who you going to call?

Ghostbusters? Well, no. You call Ring Finders South Jersey.

John Favano/ South Jersey Ring Finders John Favano/ South Jersey Ring Finders loading...

Who Is South Jersey’s Famous Ring Finder?

Ring Finders South Jersey is John Favano, a guy who has a knack for finding lost treasure. People call him because he's been successful! He's found close to 400 rings and other valuables! That's a lot!

Favano says it all began when he got his first metal detector. A search of the beach resulted in him finding a quarter - after that, he was hooked. His first ring recovery was a Valley Forge Military Academy Class Ring that someone had lost on the beach in Wildwood. John says, "An amazing feeling helping someone!"

He says finding almost 400 rings and other valuables has helped him hone his craft. "I'm almost like a detective. I have to ask questions to find out how, what, when, and where the ring was lost."

His biggest recovery? A 6.5 carat diamond ring, valued at $110,000. Yes - he returned it to its owner!

John has been on virtually every South Jersey beach and has recovered all kinds of rings, items of jewelry, keys, wallets, phones, and more.

John Favano/ South Jersey Ring Finders John Favano/ South Jersey Ring Finders loading...

What to do if you lose something on the beach

On his website, Favano shares tips on what to do if you lose something:

Remember the location/general area where the ring or item was lost. Take pictures of the area where it was lost.

Don’t post on social media! Don’t broadcast the location of the missing item. This reduces the chances of recovery.

If you are on the beach, don’t move the sand around, continuing to search for the lost ring. You can make the ring go deeper in the sand.

Of course, call Ring Finders South Jersey! John can help 24 hours a day. 215-850-0188.

The Ring Finder's story

This isn't John's full-time job - he's a Corporate Dining Chef Manager. He does have a passion for finding things. "'I'm driven to success because I care about finding the ring. The ring may be sentimental or valuable, and that's important to always try my best."

Find out more here.

