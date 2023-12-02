South Jersey Postal Carrier Admits Stealing $170,000 Cash From Mail

A man employed as a United States Postal Carrier has admitted to stealing money from the mail.

The letter carrier is from Gloucester County

The United States Attorney in New Jersey, Philip R. Sellinger says Joseph Fenuto, 51, of Blackwood pleaded guilty in federal court in Camden to mail theft.

The theft charge carries a possible prison term of five years and a fine up to $250,000. Sentencing has been scheduled for April 2, 2024.

He delivered mail to the Gloucester Premium Outlets in Blackwood

According to Sellinger, Fenuto's route included the stores and offices of Gloucester Premium Outlets.

"Fenuto accepted parcels from numerous retail establishments, which he was required to place in the mail stream for delivery to the addresses listed on the parcels. Many of these parcels contained cash, which the retail stores had received from sales of their products and goods to customers. "

Fenuto admitted to taking over 50 of these parcels, which contained cash. All told, he admitted taking $171,110 in cash.

The thefts occurred between November 2021 and August 2022.

SOURCE: United States Attorney's Office - District of New Jersey

