South Jersey Powerball Lottery Player at ShopRite Wins $50,000

Imagine making a quick stop at a local Shoprite and winning $50,000.

That is exactly what just happened to one lucky lottery player in South Jersey.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say two tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Wednesday, April 12th, Powerball drawing, each winning $50,000.

The winning numbers were 09, 36, 41, 44, and 59. The red Power Ball number was 04. The Power Play was 2X.

Those two tickets were sold at the following locations:

Shoprite of Sewell, 382 Egg Harbor Rd., Sewell, Gloucester County

Riverview Exxon, 1101 Easton Ave., Somerset, Somerset County

ShopRite in Sewell NJ - Photo: Google Maps ShopRite in Sewell NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

From that drawing, over 20,000 New Jersey lottery players took home an estimated $104,533 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $219 million for Saturday, April 15th's drawing.

