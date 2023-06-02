South Jersey Singer Debuts Brand New Song About The Jersey Shore

It's always super fun when we get to shine some light on one of our own.

This week, we want to shout out South Jersey native Kenny Curcio who is singing about what he knows best: South Jersey! To be more specific, it's none other than the Garden State's beloved beach vibe that is the Jersey Shore.

Before we dive into his new music, here's a little backstory on Kenny.

If you're hearing his name for the first time through us right now, that's great! Make sure you show him some love on his social media platforms (@kennycurciomusic). He's really sweet and will always give you a holler back, especially if you let him know you're from Jersey. 😉

Kenny grew up in Medford, a small town in Burlington County. It's pretty similar to places like Sweetwater in Hammonton, actually. He grew up gallivanting all over South Jersey as a kid, but knew that his ultimate love was for music. That's what would eventually lead him down to Nashville and the rest is history.

He just released a BRAND NEW song called "Jersey Shore" on Friday, June 2nd that completely nails the vibe of the place we as NJ natives know and love. Kenny even already released the video for the track. We see that shout-out to Atlantic City, Kenny!

You can join Kenny for a celebration of his new track, "Jersey Shore" at The Union Firehouse in Mount Holly on Saturday, June 3rd! All are welcome to attend. Tickets are $5 at the door.

For more information about Kenny Curcio and where to find his music, you can check him out HERE.

