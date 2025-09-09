Sorry, Taylor Swift fans of Atlantic County, you won't be able to take advantage of Taylor Swift fever at your local Target stores.

Not at Midnight on release day anyway.

Target Stores Opening at Midnight For Taylor Swift Fans

Target has announced they're helping Taylor Swift Fans celebrate Taylor Swift's new album release, but not in Atlantic County.

Target says participating stores nationwide will remain open late on October 2nd, past Midnight on October 3rd, for Taylor Swift fans to purchase Swift's new album on three Target-exclusive CDs. Her new album is called "Life of a Showgirl."

(Psst, who listens to music on CDs anymore?)

Target has released a list of 500 stores that will be part of the excitement, but their Somers Point and Mays Landing stores are not included. The closest stores jumping into the Taylor Swift fun are those in Deptford and Toms River. A complete list of participating Target stores can be found here.

Taylor Swift Listening Party in Atlantic City

On the evening of October 3rd - the release date for Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" album - a Taylor Swift release party will be held at Tennessee Beer Hall in Atlantic City. The venue promises to turn into a Taylor Swift Paradise. Plenty of music, dancing, and fun activities are planned. It's an event that promises lots of glitter and sparkle. You can get all the details here.

