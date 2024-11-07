Raise your hand if inflation's slapped you in the wallet hard over the last 18 months? 🙋🙋

You won't hear me say the last year or so hasn't been a struggle. It most definitely has. Sure, everybody's situation is different, but I watched my grocery bill go from roughly $130 to over $250, sometimes even more than that for the basics. It's rough out here, fam. Money doesn't go as far as it used to, yet we're paying more for the same things.

Here in New Jersey, it's crucial to be able to stretch your money as far as it can spread these days, the grocery bill included. Thankfully for those of us that live in the southern part of the Garden State, we've got a couple of grocery stores that have been included in the list of the most affordable in America.

America's Most Expensive Grocery Store

You likely won't be shocked to hear that Whole Foods is where you'll have to put out the most money to fill your fridge. Not all of us have Whole Foods money (that place will take your whole paycheck), so shopping there for our entire grocery list is out of the question.

New Jersey's Most Affordable Grocery Stores

Big bulk stores will definitely give you some decent bang for your buck. Not all of us have the luxury of doing all of our grocery shopping at places like Costco, the 7th most affordable grocery store in the country, because some of us live in apartments and can't buy items in large quantities.

Love ya, Costco, but sorry!

South Jersey's Most Affordable Grocery Stores

Here in South Jersey, we have a few Lidl locations including the one that took over the old JR's Fresh Market in Egg Harbor Township, multiple Aldi locations spread throughout Gloucester, Camden, Salem, and Atlantic Counties, and also have a few new Grocery Outlets. All three of these stores made the list of top 6 cheapest grocery stores in the US.

According to US News and World Report, the top 6 affordable grocery stores are:

6. Grocery Outlet

5. Market Basket

4. Lidl

3. WinCo Foods

2. Woodman's Markets

1. Aldi

I've never heard of Market Basket, WinCo or Woodman's, have you? All I know is we don't have them anywhere near South Jersey.

