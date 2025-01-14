Attention shoppers: get ready for some big changes at Walmart stores across New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Well, Walmart thinks they're pretty big. Honestly, you might not.

The chain announced on Monday that they are "excited to announce a comprehensive brand refresh that reflects its evolution as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer."

What the heck does that mean?

Simply put, they're rolling out a new logo and a few more things.

To see what changes they have planned, let's go back to the 1990s — 1991, to be exact, when Walmart opened its first store in New Jersey in Turnersville, Gloucester County. This is the logo that they used back then:

Walmart logo on the 1990s and 2000s - Photo: Google Maps Walmart logo on the 1990s and 2000s - Photo: Google Maps loading...

It featured big block letters and a star (or sometimes a hyphen) in the middle.

About 20 years ago (holy cow, 2005 is 20 years ago!), they launched their softer-looking logo, with lower-case letters, and the star/hyphen was replaced with a more modern-looking one (more on that in a second)...

Walmart in Egg Harbor Township (Google Maps) Walmart in Egg Harbor Township (Google Maps) loading...

And now, as of yesterday, this will be their new logo:

New Walmart logo - Photo: Walmart / Canva New Walmart logo - Photo: Walmart / Canva loading...

If you think it looks the same, you're not the only one. It kinda looks like someone at Walmart just spent a whole lotta money to decide to change the same font from standard to bold. The same with the star.

Oh, and speaking of that yellow star logo, it's not actually a star at all.

I learned this yesterday: that's actually called "the spark." The spark "exudes the energy of Walmart and remains a beacon that guides customers through all facets of the Walmart experience."

Remember that the next time you're behind someone wearing their pajamas to the store.

Walmart in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps Walmart in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Walmart says you'll start seeing their new logo and spark on their website later this month and then the new branding will slowly be rolled out across every store across our region and the nation. That will include new vests for employees -- and if you are a diehard Walmart fan -- new merchandise that you can buy.

Now, I'm certainly not a marketing expert nor am I a graphic designer, but let's be honest -- that seems like a lot of work for a change that almost no one will notice.

Are you going to spend more time and money at Walmart just because their font and logo are very, very slightly changing? Likely, no.

And it is interesting to note that they're keeping their name on their buildings, unlike Target, which now sports just their logo.

Target Mays Landing, NJ Google Maps loading...

Target, by the way, has one of the most recognizable logos in North America. A survey in 2003 found that 96% of people know what their bullseye represents.

However, consider these facts from Walmart...

Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide

Their fiscal year 2024 revenue was $648 billion

Globally, 255 million people shop at their stores or buy things from their website every week

With those types of numbers, I suppose you can do whatever you want...