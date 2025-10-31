I thought I’d seen it all until I came across the world of "Disney adults". You know who I mean, right? The ones who love all things Mickey, have matching ears for every outfit, and can quote The Lion King better than most toddlers? Yeah... those people.

Here’s where it gets wild for me: some of them actually admit to leaving their kids at home so they can enjoy an adults-only trip to Walt Disney World.

I had to do a double-take when I first heard that. I can totally understand visiting Disney World or Disneyland for an adult trip if you don’t have kids. After a, it’s nostalgic, fun, and who doesn’t love a good Dole Whip? But, to deliberately leave your kids behind for a trip to “the most magical place on Earth,” which is literally built for them, feels… off.

Childless Disney Trips: Harmless Fun Or Just Plain Weird?

When we asked listeners how they felt about it, the opinions were completely split. Some said, “Hey, parents deserve a break too,” and saw it as no different from a weekend in Atlantic City or a cruise getaway. Others? They couldn’t believe it.

To the ones not okay with it, going to Disney without the kids feels borderline cruel, especially when the little ones are dreaming about meeting their favorite Disney princess or favorite animated character.

A Kid-less Disney Trip: Yes Or No?

Personally, I can’t imagine it. If I’m spending that kind of money on a Disney trip one day, my future kids are definitely coming with me. But maybe that’s what makes this debate so interesting. Everyone’s version of “magic” looks a little different, I guess.

So tell me: if you had the chance, would you go to Disney without your kids? Let me know your thoughts on the app!

