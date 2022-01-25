By Memorial Day weekend, you'll be able to fly to and from Boston out of Atlantic City International Airport.

Spirit Airlines made that announcement Tuesday morning. Non-stop flights, which will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays through Labor Day Weekend, will begin on Thursday, May 26th.

With the addition of Boston service, this is the fourth new destination that Spirit flies to out of ACY. Those other locations include Cancun, San Juan, and Miami.

In a press release, John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit said,

"We continue to add more popular destinations from Atlantic City, and Summer is a great time to add non-stop service to Boston. In addition, New England area travelers will be able to enjoy the quick hop to explore the Jersey Shore and all the options that Atlantic City has to offer."

Spirit continues to offer flights from Atlantic City to numerous other points, including Atlantia, Myrtle Beach, and several cities in Florida.

