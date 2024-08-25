Springsteen Band Member Plays Margate Between Philly Gigs

When you're working hard in Philadelphia over the summer, but you have a day off, what do you do?

Go down the shore, of course!

A member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band added a gig Thursday evening on the beach in Margate.

Max Weinberg plays the Margate Beach

When Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band had a break from playing two dates at the Phillies' Citizens Bank Park, drummer Max Weinberg played a side gig on the beach in Margate.

According to the Philadelphia Enquirer, Weinberg and his band played a private party, on the balcony deck of an ocean house on Kenyon Avenue.

I wonder who you call to get part of the E Street Band to play your backyard party?

How much does it cost? As the saying goes, if you have to ask, you probably can't afford it.

SOURCE: Philadelphia Enquirer

