St. Augustine Prep Alum Poised for Stardom This Season

With the college basketball season less than two weeks ago, there are multiple Cape-Atlantic League alums who are playing at the Division 1 level.

Former Mainland star Osun Osunniyi was recognized by CBS sports as one of the top transfers after going from St. Bonaventure to Iowa State.

Former St. Augustine Prep star, Justyn Mutts, was just listed by NCAA.com's Andy Katz, as one of the Top 15 men's college basketball potential breakout stars, poised to break out into stardom.

He came in at No. 13 on the list.

13. Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech: He averaged 10/7 last season with Keve Aluma. His numbers should increase significantly.

The Millville, NJ native entered the NBA Draft, but withdrew his name and returned to Virginia Tech for his senior season.

He was named to the preseason all-ACC second team after averaging 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in 2021-22.