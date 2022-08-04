Stafford Police Look for Driver Who Stuck Man on Motorized Scooter

Stafford Township Police are looking for the driver of a white SUV involved in a pedestrian hit and run incident.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday morning at 7:48 am in the area of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue.

The pedestrian, who was riding a motorized scooter, was struck while crossing the intersection. He's been identified as Jose Cruz-Jaimes, 27 of Manahawkin. The driver fled the scene.

Cruz-Jaimes was seriously injured and was flown to the Atlantic City trauma unit for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

Police are looking for the driver of the white SUV. The vehicle fled southbound on Route 9 without stopping. According to Stafford Township Police, "Damage on the SUV would be situated on the front driver fender and door. The driver is unknown and the vehicle may have tinted windows. "

If you have any information on the incident, you're urged to contact Officer Justin Pascale at 609-597-1189 extension 8436 or email: jpascale@staffordpolice.org.

SOURCE: Stafford Township Police Department.

