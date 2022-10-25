Stafford Township NJ Police Makes Hilarious Recruiting Attempt

Police work is hard work.

It takes its toll on one's body and mind.

Sometimes, as we've seen over the last few years, it can be extremely tough dealing with the public at large.

We certainly commend all police officers that put on the badge, for they are truly protecting and serving.

THANK YOU, police officers!

In many cities and towns, police departments are stepping up their recruiting ranks, trying to fill both full-time and part-time openings.

We were tickled to see the latest attempt by one area department to widen the net to find more recruits. This is funny:

Thanks, Stafford Township Police Department for giving us a reason for making us smile today. Thanks also for all you do! And, Happy Halloween!

SOURCE: Stafford Township Police Department.

