Standout Mainland Grad Kylee Watson Plans to Leave U. of Oregon

Kylee Watson, the former Mainland Regional High School basketball standout has announced her intention to leave the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball program.

The 6-foot-4 forward from Linwood announced on Instagram Monday that she will be entering the transfer portal and finish out her career playing somewhere else. She has two years of eligibility left.

Watson, who averaged 3.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 32 games this season as she struggled to find consistent playing time as she was behind Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince in the rotation, according to The Oregonian.

Part of once the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, Watson is the third player from UO’s 2020 recruiting class — which included five of the top 22 players in the country — to transfer, joining Angela Dugalic (UCLA) and Sydney Parrish.

Kylee Watson led the 2019 Lady Mustangs to a Group III championship. Mainland had a record of 99-19 during her four years on the team. She scored over 2000 points in her high school career and was named a McDonald's All-American.

Listeners' Picks: Best Places in South Jersey to Get Freshest Seafood