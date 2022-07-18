State Police Looking for Woodbine Man Missing Since February

What happened to John Dayton?

New Jersey State Police are searching for the Woodbine, Cape May County man they say has been missing since early February.

Dayton, 55, was last seen around February 2, 2022, in the area of Franklin Street in Woodbine.

Police describe Dayton as a white male, approximately 5'9", 180 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He is known to frequent Smokey's Meat Market in Woodbine and Bubba's Discount Liquor Store on Delsea Drive in Vineland.

Police do not say why so much time has passed in the search for this man.

If you have any information on John Dayton, contact Troop “A” Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698 or the State Police Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit at 609-882-2000, ext. 2893.

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey

