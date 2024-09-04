Still Winning: Atlantic City Boardwalk Named Best in USA

You can't short the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Despite what you may have heard, the Atlantic City Boardwalk is alive and well - and thriving!

Atlantic City Economy Hit Hard By Closures During Coronavirus Pandemic Getty Images loading...

Editors at StudyFinds.org have officially named the Atlantic City Boardwalk the best boardwalk in the United States.

The editors canvassed travel experts and found that the AC Boardwalk continues to lead the way. They mentioned a lot of the great features of the boardwalk, including the Steel Pier, casinos, restaurants, and sweet shops. Oh, and, of course, the great beach!

Facts about the Atlantic City Boardwalk

The Atlantic City Boardwalk is four miles long, making in the longest boardwalk in the world. Plus, there's an additional one-and-a-half mile of boards extending into Ventnor.

Our friends at VisitAtlanticCity.com also share that the boardwalk is open 24/7 and 365 days a year!

While the summer is off-limit-time for dogs on the boardwalk, you can bring your furry friends (on a leash) on the boards between September 15th and Memorial Day.

The nation's oldest boardwalk, it debuted back in 1870.

Other top boardwalks

Here's how the rest of StudyFind's Top 5 boardwalk list broke out:

2. Ocean City Boardwalk, Ocean City Maryland.

3. Virginia Beach Boardwalk.

4. Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, California.

5. Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade, South Carolina.

While it's great that the boardwalk in Atlantic City was on top, I think a couple of other local boardwalks were left off the list. Ocean City (NJ) and Wildwood certainly deserved some consideration if not recognition.

Here in South Jersey, we love our local boardwalks!

