The first-ever Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood in August was over the top awesome!

The 2022 edition of the festival is shaping up to be just as great - if not better!

The event is slated for June 16 - 19 on the beach in Wildwood, featuring headliners Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church and Cole Swindell! More than 30 other country acts will also be performing.

Among the latest acts to be announced: Michael Ray, who has a big hit now climbing up the charts called, "Whiskey and Rain." Among his other hits are "Kiss You in the Morning", "Think A Little Less", and "One That Got Away."

We're looking forward to partying with you in Wildwood, on the beach in 2022!

