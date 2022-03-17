Cops in Wildwood Crest say a stolen vehicle was recovered following a traffic stop last week.

Authorities say a Wildwood Crest police officer stopped a car in the area of St. Louis and Pacific Avenues last Friday night after the driver, 35-year-old John Papale of Cape May, committed multiple motor vehicle violations.

During the motor vehicle stop, it was learned that the vehicle, which was a limited edition valued at approximately $50,000.00, had been reported stolen out of Middle Township.

The make and model of the vehicle that was stolen were not included in a press release from the Wildwood Crest Police Department.

Get our free mobile app

Papale was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property along with multiple motor vehicle violations. He was then turned over to the Middle Township Police Department for further investigation into the theft of the vehicle.

The owner of the stolen vehicle was contacted and informed of its recovery.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 29 Best Local South Jersey Restaurants as Determined by Locals If you want to know where locals eat in South Jersey, this list will point you in the right direction.