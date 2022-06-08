Stone Harbor Fire Crews Rescue 3 Caught in Riptides

loading...

[/caption]It's a fun time at the shore in South Jersey - but, it's also a dangerous time.

Riptides often provide an unseen danger in the ocean.

Just recently, a second person drowned off the beach in Cape May County.

Now comes word that firefighters in Stone Harbor saved three people caught in riptides off 96th street and the beach in Stone Harbor.

Officials with the Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company #1 say several of their members responded to a report at about 6pm Monday of 3 people in distress, caught in riptides. Here's what happened:

"Firefighter Liam Mason and Firefighter Eric Staeger entered the water as swimmers along with Stone Harbor Police Officers. Marine 13 was deployed with Firefighter Michael Gihorski and Firefighter Travis Cooper. The swimmers made contact with the victims and conducted initial assessments. Marine 13 arrived at the victims, and the wave runner crew made 3 trips returning the victims and swimmers to shore. When Marine 13 returned to the beach the crew transferred the victims to the ambulance crew. One victim was treated by Avalon EMS."

Fire officials say there was a similar save exactly one week earlier, in the same location. They warn people to only swim during posted lifeguard hours and be aware of dangerous riptides.

SOURCE: Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company #1

