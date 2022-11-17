Stratford, NJ Guidance Counselor, Coach Struck and Killed on 295
A local high school is in mourning following the tragic death of one of its guidance counselors and sports coaches.
49-year-old William Scully, a guidance counselor and volleyball coach at Sterling High School in Stratford, was killed on I-295 Tuesday night, NJ.com reports.
Scully was reportedly having vehicle trouble while travelling in the southbound lanes just before 10:30 p.m. and had pulled over to the right shoulder of the road near Exit 39 to examine the problem.
He was then struck by a passing driver. That driver was a 19-year-old from Sicklerville, according to 6abc.com.
William Scully was transported to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle that hit Scully suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Courier Post reports.
Sterling High School's principal tweeted a simple message of comfort.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Bill Scully, and the students and faculty at Sterling High School at this sad time.