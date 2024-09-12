Can you believe its been 23 years?

23 years ago, terrorists hijacked four U.S. jetliners and forced them to crash into multiple important and sentimental US landmarks, killing nearly three thousand people and jarring the entire nation.

The day is permanently burned into our brains as one of the worst national tragedies many of us have ever lived through. The feelings run so deep and still feel so strong even after over 20+ years. People from all over the country feel a call to honor the fallen first responders who gave their lives that day to save others. Many choose to do that by participating in what's become known as the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.



9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Challenge

The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Challenge has become a national event that can be done anywhere with steps.

Participants typically climb a set number of stairs that represent the height of the World Trade Center towers (e.g., 110 stories). Some events are held in buildings with staircases, while others may use stair machines or simulators. The challenge simulates the physical effort of climbing stairs under difficult conditions, similar to what first responders experienced on 9/11.

Firefighters who participate in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb usually wear full gear to honor and replicate the conditions faced by first responders during the attacks. Wearing the full gear creates a symbolic connection to the experiences of those who served on that day. It helps participants and observers alike understand the gravity of the situation and the sacrifices made by these individuals.



Climbing stairs in full firefighting gear is much more physically demanding than doing the challenge without it. The gear helps participants appreciate the strenuous efforts of the first responders and symbolizes the extreme conditions they faced.

Egg Harbor Township HS student completes 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

The Cardiff Volunteer Fire Department based in Egg Harbor Township highlighted the beautiful tribute completed by Edwin Thomas, a junior at Egg Harbor Township High School, who completed the memorial stair climb while wearing full firefighting gear as he climbed the stairmaster at a local Planet Fitness.

Thomas climbed 125 stories to honor 9-11's fallen first responders. He apparently plans to serve the Egg Harbor Township community in the fire department upon graduation.

Way to go, Edwin!

