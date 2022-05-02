UPDATE: KYW-TV has identified the worker who was killed as 62-year-old Robert W. Sanger of Pittsgrove, Salem County. Our original report continues below.

Get our free mobile app

An employee of a subcontractor who was working at Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City died Monday.

A brief statement from Gillian's that was posted on social media read,

We are saddened to report that an employee of a subcontractor working on a lift at Gillian's Wonderland Pier suffered a fatal injury Monday morning.

According to an initial report from The Press of Atlantic City, the accident happened around 10:30 AM as work was being performed on the park's Ferris wheel.

The park says they are cooperating with authorities as an investigation into the accident is underway.

30 Amazing South Jersey Ice Cream and Custard Stands as Picked by Locals In no particular order, grab a handful of napkins and check out these ice cream and custard stands down the shore!