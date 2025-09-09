Ahhh, September on the Jersey Shore, aka Local Summer. If you know, you know. The crowds are gone, the beaches are quiet, and parking is finally a thing again.

This is our time. South Jersey locals know late summer is when the shore really shines. There's still time to enjoy warm sunny days, breezy sweatshirt weather nights, and the best part? No more waiting 40 minutes for a slice of pizza at Sam’s.

But, before you throw on your bathing suit and sprint to the ocean, a quick heads-up from local first responders.

Wildwood Lifeguards Are OFF Duty for the Season

The Wildwood Fire Department took to Facebook this week with a very important update: lifeguards are officially done for the 2025 season. That means starting now, the Wildwood beaches are unprotected.

If you’re thinking about swimming, understand this: you’re doing so at your own risk. No one’s watching the water anymore, and emergency crews may not get to you in time if something goes wrong.

Swimming? Better Think Twice

I totally get it, the water is still warm and the temptation is real. I’d be lying if I said I did take the occasional local summer Saturday dip. But, even on the calmest-looking day, the ocean can be unpredictable.

No lifeguards means no one is there to pull you out of a rip current or help if you get into trouble.

So if you’re hitting the beach, maybe keep it to the sand, the views, and the beach reads for now.

Stay safe, soak up every last drop of summer, and let’s keep local summer the best time of the year, not the most dangerous.

