Summer Results: Cape May Named Best Beach Town in USA

Any local will tell you summer at the Jersey Shore isn't over yet. In many ways, it's just beginning.

Locals Summer is here!

It's that time when the Shoobies, Bennys, and other vacationers head home and we have the place to ourselves!

We have our spots saved on the beach (where the water is still warm), we can get a table at almost any restaurant, and we can drive without some idiot going slow in the left lane!

(Maybe that last one was a little harsh.)

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Cape May named best beach town in USA

We know we love Cape May - and, apparently, many other people do!

The charm and beauty of the southernmost shore town in New Jersey stands out.

Travel experts have named Cape May one of the Top 5 beach towns in the country!

According to Studyfinds.com, "These seaside havens offer more than just sand and surf; they’re vibrant communities with unique cultures, mouthwatering cuisines, and activities for both adventure seekers and relaxation enthusiasts."

The study praises Cape May for being, "A captivating coastal town that seamlessly blends beach allure with rich historical charm."

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

What do so and see in Cape May

Really, who doesn't love Cape May?

From the beautiful and quaint downtown to the lovely Victorian homes, to a perfect beach, Cape May is a winner every visit.

Some of the great features of Cape May mentioned in the analysis are Cape May Point State Park and the Cape May Lighthouse, the Washington Street Mall, and Congress Hall.

Looking for something to do in and around Cape May? Birdwatching is big, as are shopping, fine dining, and sitting on the beach. Hey, our favorite zoo - the Cape May Zoo is just a few miles north.

We HEART Cape May!

Want to make Cape May your home? Check out some homes below.

SOURCE: StudyFinds.com

Check Out This Exclusive Cape May Beach House This one of a kind home sits on Beach Avenue, steps away from the ocean Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly