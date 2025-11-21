If you’ve ever spent a Sunday night staring at the ceiling, wondering how the weekend flew by faster than you going 90 on the expressway, well, you’re definitely not alone.

Here in South Jersey, where we cling to our Wawa runs and beach days like emotional support systems, the *Sunday Scaries* hit extra hard. That’s especially with the holiday rush creeping in. Some of us even dread going to sleep on Sundays. Apparently, the rest of the country is right there with us.

A new report from Caldera Spas shows that more than half of Americans, 54%, are battling some form of Sunday-night anxiety. That means most of us are winding down our weekends not with relaxation, but with dread. It’s not just “Ugh, I don’t feel like working tomorrow” anymore. It’s genuine stress shaping how we sleep, socialize, and spend our beloved 48 hours of freedom.

Sunday Stress Photo by Nik Shuliahin 💛💙 on Unsplash loading...

How Sunday Stress Is Messing With Our Weekends

The latest findings reveal that the Sunday Scaries aren’t just emotional, they’re affecting everything from bedtime to career choices.

Nearly a quarter of people say they feel straight-up Sunday sadness, and half of Americans admit they stay up later on Saturdays just to squeeze out the last drops of “weekend energy.” Spoiler: it only makes the next day worse.

Gen Z is feeling it the most. A whopping 83% say Sunday stress is spilling into their relationships, which is… not great, but also painfully relatable.

November Block Photo by Iga Palacz on Unsplash loading...

Could A Shorter Week Be The Fix?

Many full-time workers (47%, to be exact) think a 4-day workweek would ease the Sunday Scaries significantly. Honestly, the math checks out. More rest, less dread. More life, fewer panic spirals at 8:07 p.m. on a Sunday.

Until that dream becomes reality, though, we’re all just doing our best… one iced coffee, one reset, and one deep Sunday-night sigh at a time.

