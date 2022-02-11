Getting up the day after the Super Bowl is always brutal.

No denying that here. That's why many people think Super Bowl Monday should be declared a national holiday. Wouldn't it be great to actually be able to enjoy Sunday night's game without the doom and gloom of Monday hovering over the entire experience? The answer to that question is a loud and resounding "YES".

Maybe that's why so many people are petitioning to get the Super Bowl moved to Saturday. Others, however, have a different idea. There's no doubt we'll be running on quite a bit of caffeine today, so it's not too shocking to hear that Keurig conducted a survey to gather opinions about Super Bowl Monday.

They found that 44% of people believe Super Bowl Monday should be a paid national holiday (wouldn't that be nice). Other statistics showed that more than half of people, 52% to be exact, have requested 'Super Monday' off in the past. Also, a staggering 39% of people have used a sick day on the day following the Super Bowl.

The survey also tracked Super Bowl Monday patterns....

TOP 5 SUPER MONDAY EXPECTATIONS

1. Being less productive - 41%

2. Coming in late - 41%

3. Being more productive - 41%

4. Drinking more coffee throughout the day - 38%

5. Talking about the Super Bowl with colleagues - 31%

Bottom line, is anyone really getting a substantial amount of work done on Super Bowl Monday? Turns out, not really.

You tell us...

