Support CASA By Playing In Their South Jersey Golf Tournament

The "Go Blue For CASA" Golf tournament keeps getting bigger and bigger!

This year's tournament will span two locations - Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point and Linwood Country Club in Linwood. The event is on June 20 and includes an evening after-party with an online auction at Linwood Country Club, after golf.

Get our free mobile app

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children:

"Trained CASAs speak on behalf of abused and neglected children living in the foster care system and are dedicated to ensuring these children are placed in safe permanent homes as quickly as possible. Last fiscal year, CASA provided 440 abused and neglected children with an advocate and helped place 139 children in permanent homes. For more information about CASA for Children, visit www.AtlanticCapeCASA.org or www.Facebook.com/CASA4Children."

There is still room available for golfers to play in the tournament at either course. The cost is $800 for a foursome and includes golf, lunch, dinner, and tickets to the after-party. Individual after-party tickets are also available for $45 each.

For tickets and more information, click here.

CASA has a goal to raise $100,000 via this event.