Sure Sign of Fall Hits The Wildwoods, NJ

Get ready, as the official end of summer appears to be happening in the Wildwoods: Wildwood Crest, North Wildwood, and the City of Wildwood.

Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash loading...

Traffic light changes in Wildwoods

Officials throughout the island have announced that beginning today, October 1st, many of the traffic lights on the island will be switched to "Flash Mode."

That is, instead of the traditional red, yellow, and green, the lights will flash either yellow or red.

According to the Wildwood Crest Police Department, lights will flash yellow for north/south traffic and red for east-west traffic.

Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for pedestrians at all times.

READ MORE: What about changing our clocks? When does that happen?

Get our free mobile app

Listener Submitted and Staff Photos Listener Submitted and Staff Photos loading...

A sign that summer will be back quickly in Wildwood

While we wait for whatever winter arrives in a couple of months, we already have our sights on Summer 2025 in Wildwood.

Next June, the 5th annual Barefoot Country Music Fest will be held on the beach in Wildwood.

The dates of the festival are June 19 - 22. 2025.

Tickets for Barefoot are already on sale and can be purchased here.

Last year's event sold out before the festival, and the same is expected to happen in 2025.

The first headlining act for Barefoot will be announced Friday morning on Cat Country 107.3!

TSM TSM loading...

50 of Our Favorite Photos From the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood 2024 Some Great Photos from 2024 Barefoot Country Music Fest Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly