Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?

We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?

There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.

What gives, South Jersey?

I grew up in Gloucester County. There are plenty of Heritages still in operation around there. The only Heritages I know in the southeastern counties of South Jersey is the one right near the Cape May Zoo in Cape May Court House. That one, however, is irrelevant because it closed up shop in 2021.

I've mentioned it to several people that I've met since moving to Atlantic County and some people have never even heard of Heritages! Now, don't get me wrong, Wawa's cool and all. I'd be lying if I said otherwise. But, if you haven't had a Heritages breakfast sandwich, a Heri-egg, you haven't even LIVED! They're hoagies are great, too!

My mom still lives in Gloucester County. If I'm ever in the mood for a hoagie while I'm up there, I'd choose a Heritages hoagie over Wawa. There's something so authentic about them that separates them from the ones you get at Wawa.

If you ever venture out to Cumberland County, there are plenty there, too. Make sure you try a breakfast sandwich or hoagie from Heritages and let me know what you think!

