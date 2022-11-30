Surprise! Atlantic City Named One of the Best Christmas Towns in America

Don't sleep on Atlantic City!

Especially during the holidays!

A website has named Atlantic City one of the "25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA."

Yes, that Atlantic City! Our Atlantic City!

Travel and Leisure is out with the list. We're not surprised to find Cape May at #21 (although we think it could be higher), but we were very surprised to find Atlantic City at #23!

Here's what Travel and Leisure says about Atlantic City:

"A casino and boardwalk don't exactly conjure images of plum puddings and carolers, yet travelers appreciate Atlantic City's wild weekend spirit and vivid people-watching around the holidays. Festivities this year include the Tree Lighting and Holiday Musical Light Show at The Quarter at Tropicana. Plus, don't miss the Atlantic City Bazaar at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University."

I would call this a big win for Atlantic City!

Courtesy of the Tropicana Atlantic City Courtesy of the Tropicana Atlantic City loading...

The website also has nice things to say about Cape May:

"This Jersey Shore town has a strong Victorian streak — it's easily recognized by its quaint architecture — and the holiday season pushes it a little further on the Dickensian scale. The walkable Washington Street Mall gets draped in greenery and festive lights. To sweeten the season, drop by the Original Fudge Kitchen, which also offers great fudge-and-saltwater-taffy gift boxes. If you have kids, check in to Congress Hall, where the Grand Lawn across from the beach turns into a seaside winter wonderland complete with festive activities."

Pretty cool, right?

Atlantic City and Cape May were the only Jersey towns on the list. Their Top 5 list includes Aspen, Colorado; Ogunquit, Maine; Vail, Colorado; Nantucket, Massachusettes; and Orlando, Florida.

Again, Here Here for Atlantic City and Cape May!

Merry Christmas!

SOURCE: Travel and Leisure.

