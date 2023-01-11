It's a statement that's sad but true. There are probably A LOT of awesome stores that we will never end up having here in Atlantic or Cape May Counties. I might even extend that out to Cumberland and Salem counties, too.

You can't deny that the rest of the Garden State has so many stores that those of us here in southeastern New Jersey dream about having within a ten minute drive of our homes. Seriously, if you have a Wegmans or Whole Foods near you, consider yourself lucky. Those of us that live right outside New Jersey's southernmost beach towns aren't exactly blessed with an awesome variety of grocery stores.

Honestly, we're lucky to even have Aldi and Lidl within an acceptable driving distance.

The one store most South Jersey residents wish they had close by is a Trader Joe's.

As you can imagine, it was bittersweet to read a recent survey that claims the majority of Garden State residents are basically obsessed with the store all while those of us here in the southeastern region of the state have to drive an hour or more to the closest one. Apparently, this region doesn't meet the median income requirements to build one. That seems suspicious to me since most people who have homes in the beach towns are pretty well-off.

Still, wouldn't it be nice to be included in that survey? Unfortunately, we can't be. There are some of us so determined to get to Trader Joe's that we'll make the drive to the Cherry Hill location and do an entire haul while there so we don't have to make the drive again for a few months.

For the NJ residents that do get to go to Trader Joe's whenever they want, the survey says they love the dark chocolate peanut butter cups and Chicken Tikka Masala. Wouldn't it be nice to have both of those items in your home? Maybe someday this part of Jersey will. Unfortunately though, that's unlikely to happen in the foreseeable future.

Read the results of the Trader Joe's survey HERE.

Source: Shaneco.com

