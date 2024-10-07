A Pleasantville man who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Atlantic City this past summer now finds himself sitting behind bars.

The Atlantic City Police Department says as the sun was coming up Sunday morning, one of their officers observed 43-year-old Juan Maldonado on a bicycle in the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue. Maldonado had an active warrant for his arrest stemming from a shooting on August 17 that wounded a man.

That shooting happened on the 100 block of North Georgia Avenue and the victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

100 block of North Georgia Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

The department described what happened as officers attempted to arrest Maldonado as follows:

Upon seeing Officer Regalbuto, Maldonado attempted to flee on his bike. Officers Moustafa Maarouf, Aidan Richardson, and Glen Robinson assisted Officer Regalbuto in attempting to arrest Maldonado. After apprehending him, Maldonado actively resisted arrest and was attempting to reach towards his waistband area before the officers were able to get him in custody. A loaded handgun was found in the area where he was reaching. Maldonado was also in possession of five bags of heroin.

Ofcs. Maarouf, Richardson, and Robinson all received medical treatment for minor injuries sustained during the arrest.

Maldonado is facing the following charges:

Aggravated assault

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

2 counts of unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of hollow-point ammunition

Possession of a large-capacity magazine

Possession of a defaced firearm

Possession of CDS

Resisting arrest

Obstruction of justice

He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.