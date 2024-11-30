Swat Team Aids in Drug Arrest in Hamilton Township
A Mays Landing man is in jail after being arrested on drug charges in Hamilton Township.
Hamilton Township Police say Thomas Collet, 54, of Mays Landing was arrested following an investigation into the "distribution of methamphetamine in the area."
Swat team involved
Police say the Atlantic County SWAT Team helped execute a search warrant at Collet's residence.
During the serving of the warrant, police seized over "12 ounces of methamphetamine, along with other controlled dangerous substances and items related to drug distribution."
Police say Collet was charged with the following offenses
- Maintaining a drug production facility
- Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute
- Two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances
- Possession with intent to distribute (Xanax)
- Certain persons not to possess ammunition
Suspect in jail
Collet is being help in the Atlantic County Jail, pending a court appearance.
READ MORE: Scammer tries to hit Galloway Township couple for $60,000 cash.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department
19 people recently arrested in Atlantic City
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
New Jersey Residents Report Mountain Lion Encounters
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly