Swat Team Aids in Drug Arrest in Hamilton Township

A Mays Landing man is in jail after being arrested on drug charges in Hamilton Township.

Hamilton Township Police say Thomas Collet, 54, of Mays Landing was arrested following an investigation into the "distribution of methamphetamine in the area."

Swat team involved

Police say the Atlantic County SWAT Team helped execute a search warrant at Collet's residence.

During the serving of the warrant, police seized over "12 ounces of methamphetamine, along with other controlled dangerous substances and items related to drug distribution."

Police say Collet was charged with the following offenses

Maintaining a drug production facility

Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute

Two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances

Possession with intent to distribute (Xanax)

Certain persons not to possess ammunition

Suspect in jail

Collet is being help in the Atlantic County Jail, pending a court appearance.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department

