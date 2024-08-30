Tragedy struck in the Monroe Township section of Williamstown this week when a swimmer lost their life when swimming in a lake that, according to pictures published by NBC Philadelphia, looks an awful lot like a Blue Hole.

It's only speculation that this particular body of water was one of South Jersey's many "Blue Holes" because of the beach and color of the water.

Published reports claim the swimmer went swimming, but never came back up to the top for air.

It's important to note that although these Blue Holes certainly look fun and inviting, they certainly come with more than one huge risk. For starters, they can be very deep, some even with underwater drop-offs that you might not see from the surface. You could easily get disoriented or accidentally dive into a much deeper part than you expected.

The water's usually pretty cold in those things, too. That can lead to shock or hypothermia, even in relatively warm weather.

Swimmer allegedly drowns to death in Williamstown, NJ, Quarry

Sometimes, the allure is just so strong that it's hard to resist. What you need to keep in mind, though, is that even if the surface seems calm, strong underwater currents can pull swimmers down or away from safety. This can be especially dangerous for those who wouldn't exactly consider themselves strong swimmers.

According to published reports, emergency personnel began searching for the swimmer during the afternoon hours on Thursday, August 29th. They were sent to the area of Jackson and Malaga Roads in Monroe Township. While the identity of the swimmer has yet to be released, the swimmer was declared dead by police.

