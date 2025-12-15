It's probably going to be a real nice holiday season for a South Jersey lottery player.

A winning $300,000 ticket was sold over the weekend in Mays Landing!

Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Mays Landing

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning Quick Draw Progressive ticket was sold at the Wawa on Harding Highway Saturday afternoon. The ticket is worth $307,860.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket was worth 50% of the Quick Draw jackpot.

It's not known if the winner has yet contacted lottery officials to collect his or her prize.

How the Quick Draw Progressive Game Works in New Jersey

Lottery officials say here's how the game works: Players purchase a tickets with 9 numbers randomly selected between 1 and 80. If your nine numbers match the numbers drawn, you win a portion of the Progressive Jackpot.

The amount you bet determines how much of a prize you win. According to the lottery, "A $1 wager per draw ticket wins 10% of the jackpot, a $2 wager per draw ticket wins 20% of the jackpot, and so on. Any ticket with $10 wager per draw or higher will be eligible to receive 100% of the jackpot."

Congratulations to the big winner from Mays Landing!

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

