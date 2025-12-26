It was a scary situation in Mays Landing on the night of Christmas. Police say a man ended up being arrested and charged with attempted murder.

READ MORE: EHT Woman to Appear on TV's Fear Factor

READ MORE: Take the NJ Town Nickname Quiz

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Mays Landing New Jersey Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

Hamilton Township Police say they were called out to a domestic violence incident just after 9pm on Christmas Day.

Police responded to the home in the 500 block of North Street. The victim reported that her husband, Stephen Pofi, 69, was in possession of a knife and gun - and, he fired the gun before police arrived at the residence. The victim was able to leave the home, and no one was injured.

Once police arrived, they surrounded the house and attempted to make contact with Pofi. Police say Pofi refused to follow instructions and again fired his gun - this time in the direction of officers.

Luckily no one was injured, and Pofi eventually was taken into custody.

Man With Gun Faces a Number of Charges

Stephen Pofi was taken to Atlantic County Jail. He faces a number of charges, including attempted murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction, harassment, and resisting arrest.

Source: Hamilton Township Police Department

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

18 of the Best Places to Get a Hoagie (Sub) in South Jersey From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie... enjoy! Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman