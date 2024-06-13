Taylor Swift Collection Opens at Stone Harbor NJ Museum

Swifties in South Jersey (and beyond) now have something else "Taylor Swift" to check out.

The Stone Harbor Museum, which has been around since 1999, has announced the 2024 Taylor Swift Collection.

Museum announces Taylor Swift display

Stone Harbor Museum chose June 13th to announce the debut of the collection - presumably giving a nod to Taylor's favorite number - 13.

Swift and Stone Harbor have some history: Swift grew up vacationing in Stone Harbor with her family.

The collection will include photos of a young Taylor vacationing in Stone Harbor, provided by her family.

Also in the collection: "four Midnights vinyls which, put together, create a clock display, a Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film poster, a Taylor Swift-inspired Peter Max poster, and a Midnights-themed guitar autographed by Taylor. "

Museum highlights Taylor Swift's connection to Stone Harbor

The museum's President of the Board of Trustees is Teri Fischer. She says that the museum is thrilled to show off these items: "It’s not just about the items, it’s about the fact that her family wanted us to have personal family photos from some time ago that were taken while they were staying in Stone Harbor."

This is from a news release from the museum:

"Taylor Swift spent her summers with her family in Stone Harbor from 1992 to 2004 and actually sang at Coffee Talk, which is still standing, and Henny’s which is gone but not forgotten. Her father Scott Swift had close ties with Stone Harbor and was an EMT with the Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company No. 1."

42nd Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards Rehearsals - Day 2 Getty Images loading...

Check out the Taylor Swift collection

The Stone Harbor Museum is located at 9410 Second Street in Stone Harbor. The museum is open daily from 9am to 12noon. Admission is free, and donations are welcomed.

Find out more about the museum here.

