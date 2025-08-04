If it feels like Adam Sandler has been popping up all over New Jersey lately, you're not imagining it.

He’s actually been spotted in Montclair and Long Branch in recent weeks, and he’s not just here for the Jersey Shore beach vibes.

Sandler’s been hanging out in the Garden State while working on some big Netflix projects.

First, he stayed local during the filming of Happy Gilmore 2, which is already racking up buzz as his next streaming hit. Now, he’s back in Long Branch, reportedly shooting a new film with his daughter Sadie.

It's a Happy Madison production, so odds are good it’s tied to Sandler’s massive Netflix deal.

Netflix Is Setting Up Shop In Jersey

So, why all the Jersey love lately? Well, Netflix recently broke ground on its $1 billion East Coast production hub, right on the old Fort Monmouth site.

They’re in the process of building 12 sound stages across Eatontown and Oceanport, sources report, starting with four that are already underway.

Once it’s up and running, expect even more celebrity sightings up and down the shore and beyond.

Between the beach views, relaxed vibe, and now full-blown Hollywood infrastructure, it’s no wonder stars are rolling into town. There will, no doubt, be even more celebrity sightings to come.

Team Taylor Ham or Team Pork Roll?

Honestly, Sandler might as well make it official and get his NJ residency card. He’s here often enough.

The real question though is when he’s finally going to weigh in on the great Jersey breakfast debate: Taylor Ham or Pork Roll?

One thing’s for sure, if he keeps filming here, we’re gonna find out.

