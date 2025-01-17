Authorities in Cape May County say a teenager was killed in a head-on crash between a dirt bike and a trash truck earlier this week.

According to the prosecutor's office, at about 11:30 Tuesday morning, January 14th, the Lower Township Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding a collision on Bayshore Road near Atlantic Avenue in the Villas section of the township.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Lower Township municipal trash truck was traveling northbound on Bayshore Road. As it was turning right onto eastbound Atlantic Avenue, it collided with a dirt bike being driven by a 17-year-old man who was on the shoulder of the roadway.

Officials offered these details in a press release:

The truck driver stated that while attempting the turn, they observed the dirt bike approaching at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop. Despite these efforts, the dirt bike collided head-on with the truck, coming to rest in front of the vehicle.

Witness interviews corroborated the driver's account, indicating the truck was traveling around 5 MPH and came to a stop at the time of the impact.

Authorities say footage from a nearby camera showed the crash, which corroborated the driver's and witnesses' observations.

The identities of those involved in the accident were not released.

This remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to call (609) 465-1135.