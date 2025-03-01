Researchers have found that people in New Jersey and Pennsylvania really, really like to spend time in the bathroom.

(Just imagine being at a party and you ask someone what they do for a living and they say they study people's bathroom habits... makes your job seem a bit more tolerable, huh?)

In looking at the post-pandemic lifestyle of Americans, American Freight commissioned a national survey that asked over 3,000 people from every state to estimate their weekly hours spent at home, specifically, how much time people spent in each room of their house.

So how did New Jersey and Pennsylvania fare?

First, think of how you spend your day and week.

How much time do you spend watching TV in your living room? What about eating in your kitchen? Do you ever eat a meal in your dining room? Are you always on the run or do you have a lot of downtime? You're probably not home as much as you think you are.

Time spent in bedrooms in New Jersey, Pennsylvania

According to this survey, the average person in New Jersey spends 4 hours and 21 minutes in their bedroom per week not sleeping.

I guess "not sleeping" could involve any number of activities...

Woman Lying On Her Bed With A Pregnancy Test

On either side of us, those in Pennsylvania spent 4 hours and 40 minutes in theirs while New Yorkers had one of the higher times in the country at 5 hours and 40 minutes.

Time spent in living rooms in NJ, PA

The amount of time people spend in their living rooms here in the Garden State isn't very large at all, only about 2 1/2 hours per week. That is the least amount of time in any state. For those working 60+ hours a week trying to make ends meet, we salute you... and your sofa misses you.



Add another hour for those in Pennsylvania and nearly two for New Yorkers.

Kitchen and dining room usage in NJ, PA

On average, you're probably spending about 100 minutes a week in your kitchen and dining room. Why? Think of all of the times that you grab something to eat and run out the door.



Our PA and NY neighbors are about the same.

Home office

If you have a home office (or a room that you consider to be a home office but you don't use it much), the hard-working people of New Jersey are in there just under 3 hours per week.

Bathroom usage in NJ, PA

And then there's the amount of time the average Garden Stater spends in the bathroom each week.



It's the most amount of time out of all 50 states: a whopping one hour and 38 minutes.

Yes, you, on average, probably spend as much time in the bathroom at your house each week as you do in your kitchen or dining room.

As for why we have so much potty time, one word: multitasking.

Funny restroom sign - Photo: Chris Coleman

If you have ever answered work emails, scrolled through Facebook or TikTok, or found yourself watching a YouTube video while sitting on the porcelain wishing well, you know how much time can go by so quickly.

Folks over in PA spend about 68 minutes a week in their bathrooms.